Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Trimmed by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,815. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42.

