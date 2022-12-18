Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Trimmed by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 434,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 553,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

