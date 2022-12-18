Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after purchasing an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

