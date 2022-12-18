SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Purchases $16,562.04 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 37,641 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,562.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,469,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,628.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaChange International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

