Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $4,261.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00117442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00201506 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041476 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053065 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00729021 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,393.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

