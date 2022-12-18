SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 838,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,292. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

