Sequent Asset Management LLC Buys 7,508 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

