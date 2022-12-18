Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,440,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,078,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 203,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.