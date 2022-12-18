Serum One Day Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $21.95 million and $6.24 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

