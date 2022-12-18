Serum Price Reaches $0.17 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $21.57 million and $12.74 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

