Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Rises By 6.3%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $183,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

