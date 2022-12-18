Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Decreases By 21.8%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anghami in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Price Performance

ANGH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Anghami has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.