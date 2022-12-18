Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Decreases By 21.1%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 853,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.