Short Interest in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Rises By 7.1%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

