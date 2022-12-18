Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expands By 9.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

BIGC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BigCommerce by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BigCommerce by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

