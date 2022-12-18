Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases By 5.1%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BPT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 146,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,275. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.7031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.71%.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.