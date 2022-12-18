Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Drops By 17.5%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Broadcom stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.91. 4,954,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,171. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

