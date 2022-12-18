Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expands By 8.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

