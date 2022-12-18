Short Interest in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Drops By 19.1%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.89. 3,952,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,733. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

