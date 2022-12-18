Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 21.5%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $857,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $281.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

