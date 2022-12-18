Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rises By 9.6%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cardlytics Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of CDLX stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $73.41.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.