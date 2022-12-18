Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Decreases By 18.7%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 253,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
