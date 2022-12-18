Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Increases By 10.3%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.