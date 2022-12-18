Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Drops By 15.1%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,890,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 163,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $802.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

