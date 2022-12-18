Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Grows By 15.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. 1,673,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

