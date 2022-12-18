Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Decreases By 13.3%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

DLNG stock remained flat at $2.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,204. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.