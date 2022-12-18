Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declines By 13.6%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

