Short Interest in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Expands By 10.0%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in F45 Training in the first quarter worth $36,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FXLV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F45 Training to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

F45 Training Price Performance

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.41 million. F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 63.87% and a negative net margin of 45.32%. Equities analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

