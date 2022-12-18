Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 10.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $65.63.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.