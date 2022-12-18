Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 10.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CARZ opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $65.63.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
