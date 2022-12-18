Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Grows By 9.9%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $30,868,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $19,815,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.40. Fluor has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

