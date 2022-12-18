Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Decreases By 19.4%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %
Forte Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 101,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,390. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.79.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.