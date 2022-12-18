Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Increases By 5.1%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 319,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,025. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 658,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

