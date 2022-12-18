Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Decreases By 14.1%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 17,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.1 %

FYBR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 2,866,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 62.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.