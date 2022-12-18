Short Interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Increases By 10.3%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 827,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

GAN Stock Performance

Shares of GAN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.23. GAN has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 43.18%. Analysts predict that GAN will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN

Several equities analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GAN to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on GAN to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 59.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

