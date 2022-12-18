Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Increases By 8.1%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

