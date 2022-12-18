Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Decreases By 19.9%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. The stock has a market cap of $947.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

