Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Decreases By 11.7%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,345,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 938,531 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 8,039.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 507,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 880.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 425,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 361,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

