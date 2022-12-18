Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Declines By 16.7%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

ADRE stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.