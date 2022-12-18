Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Drops By 17.5%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.50.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $88,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

