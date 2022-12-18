Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expands By 8.6%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.3 %

JLL stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.39. 702,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.91. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

