Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 18.7%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:KXIN remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. 154,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,844. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

