Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Grows By 8.8%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Kernel Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 562,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kernel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kernel Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Kernel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

KRNL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,200. Kernel Group has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

