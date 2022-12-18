Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Expands By 5.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Mativ

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $493,085 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 1,255,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,049. Mativ has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Stories

