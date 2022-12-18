Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Drops By 18.9%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,458,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,710 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,704. The firm has a market cap of $739.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.17. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 1.91 and a 52-week high of 8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.36 and a 200 day moving average of 2.95.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09. The company had revenue of 53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.16 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

