Short Interest in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Expands By 9.1%

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

FLYA remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Get SOAR Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOAR Technology Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SOAR Technology Acquisition by 23.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Company Profile

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.