Short Interest in WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Drops By 16.0%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FSOYF remained flat at 1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a 52 week low of 1.42 and a 52 week high of 6.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

