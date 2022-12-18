SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.4 %
SGMA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $14.40.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $75,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Articles
