Silchester International Investors LLP Purchases 66,700 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. KT comprises about 57.4% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 0.06% of KT worth $323,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.