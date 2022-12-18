Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $57.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silgan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,537,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after buying an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

