SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 30.1% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $49.77 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016078 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00219941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04505651 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,239,485.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

